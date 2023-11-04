Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,589,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,175,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 139,895 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

