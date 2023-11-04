Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,287 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

