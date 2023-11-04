Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

