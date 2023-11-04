Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

SYK stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.94 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

