Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

