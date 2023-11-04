Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $21.22 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $864.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVBG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,210.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $270,543 and sold 5,550 shares valued at $119,213. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.