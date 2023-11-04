Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

