Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

