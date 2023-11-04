Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,631,420,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

