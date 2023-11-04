Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.26 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

