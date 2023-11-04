Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,346,000 after acquiring an additional 222,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,913,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

