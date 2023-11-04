Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 145.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 311,028 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.01 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

