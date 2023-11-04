Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 73.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

