Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

