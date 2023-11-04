Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,833 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,015,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

