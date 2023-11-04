Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

