Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $126.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

