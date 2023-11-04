Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

