Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

