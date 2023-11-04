Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.