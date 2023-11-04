Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

