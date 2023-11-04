Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

