Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Catalent by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

