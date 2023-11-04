Catalent’s (CTLT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

CTLT opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $98,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

