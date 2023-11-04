Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.