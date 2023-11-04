Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $270.56 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $197.23 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

