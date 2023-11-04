Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.9 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

