Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

FUN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

