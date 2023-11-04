Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

CLDX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

