Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cencora worth $102,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cencora by 38.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Up 1.6 %

COR stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $198.98.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Read Our Latest Report on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.