Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

