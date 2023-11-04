Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

CSR stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter worth $135,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

