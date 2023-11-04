Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $9.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,618,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 216,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

