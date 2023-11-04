Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $946.45 million, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

