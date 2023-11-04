Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX opened at $1.06 on Friday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Chimerix had a net margin of 535.82% and a return on equity of 72.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 568,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 623,268 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,071,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 705,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

