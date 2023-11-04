Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $109.19

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.19 and last traded at $110.72, with a volume of 62208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

