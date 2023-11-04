Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,243 shares of company stock worth $3,126,881 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

