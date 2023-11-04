Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Releases Earnings Results

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.21. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.89.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,881. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

