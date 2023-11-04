Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.80 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

