Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 36,455 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

