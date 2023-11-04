Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.30 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.