Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.55 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.58% of SunOpta worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after purchasing an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,559,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $465.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

