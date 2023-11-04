Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

