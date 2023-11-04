Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

