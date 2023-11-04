Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

ALL stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.