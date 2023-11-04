Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 55,655 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 512,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $947,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

