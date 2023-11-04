Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $287.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.85 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.