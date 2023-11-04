Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 222.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

