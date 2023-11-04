Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 2.1 %

SYY stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.