Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

